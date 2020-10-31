David Gallagher & David Schleicher: Nine key steps for a new day in America

Healing the nation, so grievously ruptured over the past few years, will take years if not decades. After all, wounds from the Civil War and its aftermath still seem to be seeping. But if we learned anything from the last Democratic president who tried to restore unity and hope back in 2008, the Biden administration will be given absolutely no assistance or support to bind back the nation; his time is better spent addressing the multiple existential crises before us now. We don’t need vengeance. Instead we need profound reform based on unflinching integrity. As much water as it has taken on in the last four years, if we leave this disaster of a presidency without having repaired the American ship, its sinking is inevitable.