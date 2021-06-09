David Meyers: Rebuilding trust, one conversation at a time

In fact, we can’t even blame social media for making distrust more prevalent — just louder. The More in Common report cites data from the nonpartisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago, which found this lack of trust to be a long-term problem. NORC’s historic data shows the last time more than 40% of Americans said most people can be trusted was ... the mid-1980s.

And while the Pew Research Center has found that Americans generally trust one another to do the right thing in many situations, that trust does not extend to political decisions. At the end of 2018, just as the United States was gearing up for a second Trump campaign, Pew learned that only 43% of Americans were confident that others would cast informed votes and 42% were confident people could have a civil conversation with someone who has different political beliefs.

And that’s why I’m supporting America Talks, a much-needed effort to foster civil dialogue — not by regulating social media or limiting speech, but by encouraging individual Americans to engage in one-on-one conversations. It’s important we all recognize that just because someone has different beliefs, they aren’t evil or unpatriotic.