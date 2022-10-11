David Morse: It's time to tax China's Amazon sales

Americans are living in the “Amazon economy.” Each day, they buy thousands of household goods online. This has certainly been a boon for Amazon — and the company’s net income hit a stunning $33 billion last year. Unfortunately, China has been a major beneficiary of this success, too. Chinese companies now account for almost 40 percent of all Amazon sales. This is doubly troubling when one considers that loopholes in U.S. tax policy give these Chinese exporters an unfair advantage over domestic American e-commerce companies. It’s a problem that Congress must rectify.

Right now, any U.S. company selling more than $600 worth of products or services online is required to report its income to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, this tax regulation doesn’t apply to foreign companies, including Chinese sellers. That means companies in China can keep selling goods on Amazon essentially tax-free. But at the same time, domestic American companies must pay U.S. taxes.

Realistically, Chinese companies face little tax burden. Not only do they avoid U.S. taxes, but Beijing routinely ignores, defers, or acquits smaller Chinese e-sellers from their tax obligations. As a result, Chinese e-sellers frequently pay little or no taxes.

Chinese companies also enjoy other advantages in the e-commerce arena, particularly the trafficking of counterfeit and unsafe goods. It’s estimated that 83 percent of all intellectual property seizures that come through international mail and express shipping originate in China. As a result, U.S. consumers may receive a faulty or counterfeit product through Amazon — and can request a refund. Amazon may terminate that particular vendor. But an estimated 75 percent of all new sellers on Amazon are Chinese companies. And so the unscrupulous vendor may soon reemerge on Amazon under a new name.

This is unacceptable, and Congress must ensure that Chinese companies are finally held accountable in the same way as domestic U.S. firms.

The answer is for Congress to pass legislation requiring China’s exporters to receive a 1099 form whenever they sell to U.S. consumers. That means any e-commerce market with an American Tax ID number — including Amazon — would need to report a Chinese vendor’s assessed taxes to the IRS.

Online commerce in China continues to be a nebulous affair. But smart legislation could expose some of China’s shady practices — and make it the responsibility of vendors such as Amazon to collect and pay China’s e-commerce taxes to the IRS.

It seems inconceivable that unscrupulous vendors in China are continuing to sell a wide array of goods to U.S. consumers while paying little or no taxes in return. This gives them a serious competitive advantage over domestic U.S. companies. It’s time for Washington to protect America’s e-sellers by establishing a tax on China’s e-commerce. This is the only way to finally correct years of unfair online business practices.