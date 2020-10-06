David Morse: Tax cut law failed to reel in corporate taxes

What if the TCJA had actually solved this problem of corporate tax avoidance? And what if these 500 companies had been fully taxed on the massive profits earned from their sales in the U.S. market? According to the CPA, a system that fully taxed these companies’ U.S. profits would have meant an additional $97.8 billion delivered to the U.S. Treasury in 2019. That translates to a 59 percent increase in federal corporate tax revenues.

Unfortunately, multinational enterprises are still able to stash much of their profit in tax-haven countries. Thanks to a longstanding principle known as “arm’s length,” these companies can justify allocating their profits to tax havens in countries like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. And so even when they sell vast amounts of product in the U.S. market, they can transfer much of the resulting profit to subsidiaries in low-tax countries.

Clearly, a better system is needed for the United States — particularly at a time when the U.S. Treasury is running perpetually short on cash. The answer may be surprisingly simple: adopting the sales-based taxation system currently used by a majority of U.S. states.