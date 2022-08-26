David S. Knight and David DeMatthews: Texas public schools are at a tipping point

The Texas Education Agency recently released school and district ratings for the first time since 2019, and there has been some improvement, but a longstanding trend persists. Many schools in the state’s poorest communities struggle to meet achievement targets.

This year, almost 8,500 campuses were evaluated, and more than 6,000 received either an “A” or a “B” for student achievement outcomes and growth. But that is where the good news ends. Approximately 1,600 schools received a “C,” and more than 550 schools would have been rated as a “D” or an “F,” but the Texas Education Agency opted to classify those schools as “Not Rated.”

Here is the problem: Almost 90% of schools not rated are in the state’s poorest communities. None are in the most affluent communities.

Persistently struggling schools represent a decadeslong problem that reflects two policy failures: the failure to adequately fund schools in poorer communities, and the failure to create a teacher workforce to fill each school with experienced, high-quality teachers. If the state were rated for addressing these two failures, Texas would be rated “F” relative to other states. Texas should do better.

The state’s antiquated finance system ranks among the bottom five for providing adequate resources to high-poverty school districts. Despite multiple cases reaching the Supreme Court of Texas, including several rulings in favor of plaintiff school districts, our lawmakers have never created a system that puts all students on equal footing.

In 2019, House Bill 3 included $6.5 billion in additional education spending, but Texas has failed to update the broken recapture system that takes money away from some high-poverty districts. Under recapture, a portion of local property tax revenues from districts with high property values goes to the state government. Those funds are then redistributed to districts with lower property values. But districts can have both high property values and a large population of economically disadvantaged students, creating a situation where Texas is taking money from school districts where those dollars would be especially impactful.

This is happening in cities around the state. One example is Dallas ISD. It loses money to recapture given that the average market value of a home in the district’s boundaries is nearly $400,000 and nonresidential property values have similarly increased in recent years. Yet 85% of DISD students are classified by the state as economically disadvantaged.

Texas is also struggling to recruit and prepare enough university-trained teachers, which may be due to the state’s large “teacher wage penalty” of nearly 22%. This penalty indicates how teachers’ salaries compare with their college graduate peers in the nonteaching sector. Lower salaries disproportionately affect high-poverty campuses that frequently struggle to recruit and retain teachers.

High-poverty districts are more likely to employ inexperienced and alternatively certified teachers. A recent study using data found that Texas students received an additional 2.2 and 2.4 months of learning in ninth grade English language arts and math when taught by university-certified teachers rather than alternatively certified teachers. The study also found alternatively certified teachers exited their jobs sooner.

The state also has been investigated and cited for violating federal laws for cutting special education funding while simultaneously reporting a special education teacher shortage for more than 20 years.

All of this combined should make Texans ask why state leaders have not addressed special education, school finance and teacher quality issues given the scope of the problem. Rather, many state leaders have focused on fighting culture wars in public schools.

The state’s broader failures in rural communities have also contributed to a sense among many teachers that schools are unsafe. The consequences of these policy failures may push even more teachers out of classrooms, particularly in the highest-need schools, only adding to an already bad problem.

Texans cannot accept this. Fixing the state’s system of school finance and improving the supply of high-quality teachers will not be easy and will require significant investments. The upcoming elections and 2023 legislative session provide important opportunities to vote and advocate for change.