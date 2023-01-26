 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Schleicher: Confessions of a failed Waco liberal

I’m a fraud.

This is a confession to my fellow Wacoans who have commented about me that “he’s just too liberal,” as well as to conservative colleagues who kindly greet me upon arrival with, “and here’s my liberal friend … ” This confession is also addressed here and now to those I’ve provided coverage by allowing you to say, “I don’t hate liberals — I have one who is a friend … ”

It’s all been a lie. I’m an out-and-out failure at this liberal thing.

I had regarded my transformation from young evangelical Republican to aging liberal as so predictable as to be trite: fundamentalist youth, then gone astray, corrupted by liberal Baylor University professors. My pastor growing up even warned Baylor would do that to me.

I was the kid who passed out anti-abortion pamphlets. Who went to an Anita Bryant rally in the 1980s to protest against Austin trying to end housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Who, when a school project was to write a speech supporting a then-current presidential candidate, did so in favor of Ronald Reagan.

By the time of leaving Baylor Law School for Washington, D.C., I had become a moderate Republican. Within a year of returning to Waco at age 30, I had become a Democrat. Then I ended up chair of the county-level Democratic Party. Eventually I was writing anti-Trump columns in the Waco Trib that generated plenty of name-calling and angry letters to the editor in response. Surely no one would doubt these liberal credentials.

Yet I’m now publicly revealed to be a pretender. A liberal wannabe. How can I be so sure?

I thought my wife and I having our names on the wall at Waco’s Planned Parenthood clinic proved me a liberal. But it turns out 61 percent of U.S. adults also consider themselves pro-choice (per a Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll).

I thought that voting against Trump/Pence and for Biden/Harris in 2020 was a consequence of being a liberal, but 7 million more Americans voted for Biden than did for Trump.

I was sure that fighting climate change made me a liberal, but 71 percent of Americans support requiring higher fuel-efficiency standards for cars, trucks and buses (per a Gallup poll).

I presumed supporting more regulation of guns confirmed my status as a liberal, but 70 percent of Americans think enacting new gun-control laws should take precedence over protecting ownership rights (per an ABC News/Ipsos poll).

Finally, I believed that being in favor of increasing taxes on those with incomes over $1 million a year surely would prove to all I’m a liberal, but 65 percent of Americans agree with doing so (Fox News poll).

As out of touch as I intended to be with the American people, I sadly find my “liberal” views are really just ordinary, middle-of-the-road, all-American views. At most, I’m a run-of-the-mill “progressive.”

Now I have to go back to all my conservative friends and apologize for assuming their views were typical in what turns out to be modern America. Hmm … maybe this explains all the right-wing work to whittle away the number of people able to vote easily?

Americans Want to Work Together for Common Good: Americans want to work together for a common good. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Walton Family Foundation.

David Schleicher is a former local elected official who as an attorney represents Texas businesses and nonprofits as well as federal employees around the world.

