David Schleicher: God, his written word & abortion

In Exodus, a fine is imposed if a fight results in a premature birth but no further injury. As defined some 3,400 years ago, a premature birth could be expected to result in death, not in a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit. So the reference to further injury would have been to the mother. Yes, some theologians interpret the passage differently, but if the point was to have abortion punished as equivalent to murder, why not clearly say so? Why not say so in at least one place in the Old or New Testament?

In the book of Samuel, we’re told God turned against King Saul because he failed to obey a command to kill another tribe’s every “man and woman, infant and nursing child, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.” (Saul’s only disobedience was sparing some animals and one king.)

As to the more recent past, the pro-life movement points to 1821 as when the first U.S. state passed a law against abortion. Given the many Judeo-Christian influences on the founding of the United States, if abortion were widely viewed earlier as equivalent to murder, surely it would not have taken 45 years for the first state to get around to limiting it.