David Williams: Congress must stop surprise medical billing without harming health care providers

Compromise language being floated by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee would favor a system called rate-setting.

This would mean that insurance companies and government bureaucrats will get to determine what they consider a “fair” benchmark rate for hospitals that take care of an out-of-network patient. Since insurance companies get to set the rates, it will be doctors and hospitals that suffer.

The costs associated with rate-setting could push them to the brink of bankruptcy or even closure.

In fact, a poll by the Coalition Against Rate Setting found that 75 percent of Americans believe doctors, not the government, should have a say in how much they are compensated by insurance companies.

Instead of rate-setting, Congress should prioritize a system called Independent Dispute Resolution.

Under an IDR system, medical providers and insurers will negotiate payments during an out-of-network dispute. If they can’t come to an agreement, then a neutral arbiter will settle the dispute. The only cost to the patient will be the median rate they would normally pay in-network.