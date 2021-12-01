Deborah Beck: Leaders who are silent toward hate tacitly condone it

Meanwhile, antisemitic attacks have been condemned by others. U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, recently tweeted his congratulations to the Austin Police Department for promptly arresting a suspect in the synagogue attack. He said that we must make it clear that we abhor and reject antisemitism regardless of the source.

Cruz has not done that and it seems unlikely that he will. He appears more concerned with supporting Nazi salutes as a legitimate form of protest at school board meetings. Cornyn has had equally little to say to constituents who want our elected representatives to affirm that Nazi graffiti and hate crimes have no place in our country.

The silence of too many of our congressional representatives makes our country a more dangerous place for all of us.

Why is that? It’s because every one of us shapes the communities in which we live with our actions. We set an example for our families, friends, neighbors and colleagues with everything we say and do.