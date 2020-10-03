Deborah Beck: Truth elusive quality in a nation that badly needs it

When we lie, sometimes it’s to avoid punishment, or we hope to get a friend off the hook. But even if a lie turns out well for us, someone else must pay the price. From that perspective, a lie is simply a desire for freedom from the consequences of an unwelcome fact. That definition of freedom is selfish, cowardly and un-American. Nonetheless, the practice of lying is alive and well. And we should all be willing to say so.

As a matter of course, too many of our leaders expect to be free of hard truths or from the consequences of their own actions. Yet this is the opposite of what makes America great.

Our country is founded on a vision of truth. The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence begins, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

We, together, hold these truths. That is what made us a nation.

Even as we have failed again and again to make this vision a reality, our shared efforts to realize it have united us. They have made us a better and a stronger country.