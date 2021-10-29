Deborah Cohen and Laura Stevens: There is a blind spot in young adult mental health

Of the billions of dollars in the American Rescue Plan Act dedicated to mental health, only a tiny fraction is earmarked for young adults. This should change. Rather than exploring and working to fill gaps in care, we continue to focus only on the expansion of programs already in place. This is simply not enough. We owe our young adults, who have shouldered much of the economic burden of the pandemic, lost out on “normal” young adult experiences and will be expected to become contributing members of society with little to no support. We owe them innovative, community-based solutions that prioritize their needs and preferences.

Young adults are frequently blamed for their lack of engagement with mental health care, an assumption that they are flexing their newfound freedom. Research suggests otherwise. Almost all health care systems structure themselves as either a pediatric or an adult provider. These fragmented systems are rarely effective at building transition processes that ensure young people successfully move between the two, creating a “service cliff” for emerging adults.