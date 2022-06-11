Dillon Meek: We can keep Waco safe when we stand together

As violent crimes continue to rise across the entire country, crime-related concerns in our own community have become to be an increasingly relevant topic amongst our neighbors.

Let me be the first to say that our Waco City Council shares your concerns. First and foremost, let’s be clear, crime rates, comparatively speaking, generally remain very low in Waco and our city is a safe city. The crime rates remain more than 50% lower than levels seen in the mid-1990s in Waco. However, we remain intolerant of crime at any level. We have seen a rise in gun-related crime almost exclusively in two areas: domestic disputes and drug-related gang activity. And while the Waco Police Department is greatly exceeding the national averages in criminal apprehension (often within hours of a reported crime), it will take proactive work and vigilance from our entire community to ensure our city remains a safe city.

Chief of Police Sheryl Victorian, with the support of the city manager, recently developed a Violent Crime Strategic Response report. This report outlines a comprehensive approach to combat gang violence and other gun-related crime impacting the safety of our city. The plan involves the mobilization of law enforcement, school districts, clergy, youth organizations, businesses, nonprofits and other community partners who are invested in the future of our youth and our city. The intended results include:

Increased community engagement

Increased education and communication of crime prevention strategies

Increased partnership activities with stakeholders

Improved, innovative strategies to arrest and apprehend violent offenders, plus the removal of guns, drugs and other illegal contraband off the streets of Waco.

The city of Waco has moved forward with an aggressive approach to getting additional police officers on the street as soon as possible. A recruiting campaign is underway, including up to $15,000 in bonuses depending on certifications, as well as additional relocation incentives when appropriate. Additionally, 13 new recruits are being trained in the field. The city council has offered its full support to city administration to move forward with any needs to advance the department.

But crime is not just a police issue — crime is a community issue. Success in crime prevention starts at the community level and that requires vigilance from each and every one of us. We need to work together with our police officers, community stakeholders, church leadership, communities of faith, local nonprofits and neighborhoods to increase engagement and provide holistic solutions.

What can you do now? I hope you will join me in examining the suggestions laid out in this report, available at waco-texas.com/police. This plan asks you to contribute thoughtful investments in our systems and structures. We ask you to speak out and speak up in our community to change the narrative and explain the proactive ways our community is coming together to not only prevent crime, but to respond to concerns from our residents about crime. We also need to speak up and report any suspicious activity in our community. Tips can easily be reported to 254-753-HELP (4357) and callers can remain anonymous.

Waco nonprofits, consider participating in the violence interrupter program. Church leaders and faith communities, consider contacting WPD chaplains about Project Safe Start and other partnership opportunities. And to our community-at-large, read Chief Victorian’s report and see where you fit into the proposed solutions.

We invite you into the discussion and ask for you to develop ways to be proactive and help our community. To learn more about being a part of the solutions, visit the Waco Police Department website at waco-texas.com/police. Waco is a safe city and I know it will remain that way when we stand together.

Dillon Meek is the mayor of Waco.