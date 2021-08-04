Dom Giordano: Big cities need more cops, whether they admit it or not

Suddenly, wherever you look across American big cities run by progressives, there is a movement to restore money to police departments, and in some cases for the hiring of more cops. For example, after high-profile shootings near Nationals Park and another in broad daylight at a prominent restaurant row in downtown Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser proposes hiring 170 additional officers. Last year the city slashed $15 million from the city’s police budget, and instead of bringing on 250 new officers as they usually do, they were only able to hire 42.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who last summer when commenting on the takeover of part of downtown Seattle by radical protesters that this action might result in a “summer of love,” recently called for a restoration of the police budget that had been slashed in 2020. She is not running for reelection, but The Seattle Times reports none of the six mayoral candidates running to replace her want to defund the police. In fact, a number of candidates proposed what Seattle needs right now is more cops. They report candidate Lance Randall, who is African American, resented the fact that the city council assumed people of color do not want police officers in their neighborhood to protect them. Randall said, “We need police officers.”