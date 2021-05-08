Dom Giordano: Don't let them steal summer from kids

Sadly, the pandemic has been weaponized by some to gain political advantage or exploited as an excuse to fundamentally change American society. Now after more than a year of this, we are about to be assaulted by “The Invasion of the Summer Stealers.” It’s not a 1950s low-budget sci-fi film but more like a modern-day reality TV show in which a coalition has formed of progressive governors and mayors, teachers’ union leaders, the Biden administration and every crank who preaches that since kids don’t plow fields anymore, they should go to school year-round.

This struggle needs heroes who are willing and determined to save summer for kids. Particularly after a year of Zoom classes and isolation, kids need summer. They need a summer of friends, play, adventure, family vacations and enrichment.

When I taught high school, summer school was not actually for remediation but more of a punishment against kids who could succeed but many times were disruptive or just failed to do what was required of them. I’m thinking of a student who told me “I have a constitutional right to fail.” Most students were not that blatant but the ones I failed fit the pattern of not trying very hard.