Donald Kirk: Biden faces crucial test of will over Taiwan

In the final analysis, no one can tell just how the U.S. will react if China at long last launches an attack on Taiwan. More than seven decades since the rise of communist China, we’ve heard so many Chinese claims to the island province that it’s easy to dismiss their latest as familiar propaganda.

Yet there are increasing signs that China may soon do more than pose an abstract threat. Most recently, Chinese fighter planes have intruded into the air defense zones of Taiwan as well as South Korea. The U.S. has sold billions of dollars of armaments, ranging from planes to tanks, to Taiwan and has sent a few Marines and special operations troops as advisers to small units on the island, but there’s no sign the Americans would marshal a force needed to forestall Chinese attack.

Taiwan’s military, nearly 300,000 in all services, would desperately need the Americans to rush to the defense against the People’s Liberation Army, 2,185,000 on active duty backed by an increasingly modern air force and navy.

That’s where Biden would face his most severe test.