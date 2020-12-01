Donald Kirk: Biden versus Trump on Korea, North and South

The fact that Kim did not begin to give up his nuclear program leaves the way clear for Biden to show that he can finally come up with the magic formula for bringing him to terms.

Biden’s approach, however, does not mean that he will do much better considering the failure of the “strategic patience” of the Obama administration. Watchful waiting was no more successful than Trump’s flashy headline-grabbing antics.

In the weeks before he has to vacate the White House, Trump could shock Korea as he did Afghanistan and Iraq by ordering American troops out of South Korea.

He can't pull out all 28,500, but he might bring a few thousand home.

The rationale for acting without consulting the Pentagon would be the refusal of South Korea to yield to his demand for a vast increase in payment for U.S. defense of the South.

Before reaching that decision, Trump would still hope to bully South Korea into a deal. His demand for $5 billion, up from $927 million last year, was an outrageous bargaining ploy, but he insists the South has to pay several hundred million more dollars.