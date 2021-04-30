Donald Kirk: How anti-Asianism explodes in wake of the 'China virus'

Americans often forget that the continent’s original settlers were not from Europe or Asia or Africa. Rather, they were here long before being driven from their ancestral lands in wars that raged for nearly three centuries before they were totally dispossessed, defeated and confined to reservations.

These original Americans were called “Indians” because Christopher Columbus, who first encountered them, believed he had discovered a new route to India rather than a huge unknown continent. Now, with more than three million people from India living in the U.S., we refer to these indigenous people as Native Americans. Thousands of place names, including those of more than half the 50 American states, are reminders of those who roamed the land long before these newcomers conquered them with new weapons, bringing diseases to which they had no immunity.

The United States historically has been a melting pot. A test of the strength of the U.S. is the ability to assimilate widely varied groupings into “America as a civilization,” as the political scientist Max Lerner described integrating one group after another into the fabric of American society.

The Latin words, “E Pluribus Unum” — “from many, one” — are inscribed on the Great Seal of the United States. The message is that American life is made stronger, richer, better as diverse groupings exist with one another while remaining proud of their individual ethnic and religious origins.

Donald Kirk is the author of 10 books on Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines and the Vietnam War. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.