Donald Kirk: Is South Korea next in line for US forces withdrawal?

The impending withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan carries significant implications for Korea. No one surrounding President Joe Biden is talking about pulling America’s 28,500 troops from South Korea or even cutting the numbers somewhat, but you have to wonder if that’s on their minds.

The reasoning is simple. Donald Trump said during his presidency he was ordering home the remaining American troops from Afghanistan. The Pentagon stood fast, saying it couldn’t do it right away. But now Biden is fulfilling Trump’s demand. And remember, it was Trump who often questioned the need for keeping any U.S. troops in South Korea. So, how can we be sure Biden won’t come around to the same line of reasoning?

No, Biden’s not going to fall for this notion right away. The U.S., thank goodness, has come to terms with South Korea on how much Seoul should contribute to keeping U.S. forces on U.S. bases in the South. The Americans and Koreans finally agreed South Korea would contribute somewhat more than $1 billion this year, way down from Trump’s absurd demand for the South to fork over $5 billion.