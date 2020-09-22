Donald Kirk: Political left makes it easy for Trump

In this contest between the law-and-order president and his reformist contender, extremists blur the middle ground while both sides bob and weave for political advantage. Trump gives every impression of loving it. He’s counting on the revulsion of an uncertain electorate. Reports of looting of shops, of police departments set ablaze, of rioters exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement burn into the psyche of millions glued to screens shocked by all they are seeing.

Biden, ahead in the polls, is nonetheless waging what may be an uphill campaign. For him, the challenge is to be not anti-protest but anti-Trump. Trump counts on winning votes from the protests against him.

In one intense conversation, I find myself caught between two anti-Trumpeters with different views on what Biden should do. One says Biden has the middle-of-the road moderates on his side and now should appeal to the leftists, who see him as too willing to cave in to demands in the quest for compromise. The other says the leftists, with nowhere else to turn, will be for him anyway and he has to win the votes of the masses in between.