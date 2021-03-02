Donald Kirk: Pondering Taiwan's future with President Biden

China’s claims to the breakaway island province of Taiwan have become so strident, so carefully menacing, that the danger of China attempting to wrest it by force of arms, daring the U.S. to come to Taiwan’s rescue, has increased to its highest level in decades.

As Mao Zedong’s forces finished their takeover of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the “Nationalist” Chinese forces of Chiang Kai-shek escaped the Red Army by fleeing to the island redoubt. Mao and his successors have been shaking their fists from their side of the Formosa Straits ever since.

President Joe Biden made clear to China’s President Xi Jinping in a two-hour telephone conversation that he would speak out against China’s repression of the Muslim Uighurs in northern and northwestern China and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong. It’s not certain, however, if Biden would demonstrate America’s commitment to the defense of Taiwan as then-President Bill Clinton did when he sent warships into the straits between Taiwan and the mainland in response to Chinese threats in 1996.