Donald Kirk: Putin's foray into Kazakhstan revives memories of Soviet empire

Suddenly, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has extended his power and influence over an entire country before anyone quite realized what was happening.

No, we’re not talking about Ukraine, where Russian troops look across the line against inferior Ukrainian forces that may or may not be confident of support from the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization, including the U.S. Putin may not want to risk conflict with NATO, but he’s quickly sent his forces into Kazakhstan without the slightest opposition.

That’s because, in the case of Kazakhstan, the president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, asked the Russians to defend his regime against protesters angered over a sudden increase in the prices of oil and gas. All he had to do was ask Putin to come to his rescue, and Putin was glad to comply.

The arrival of a few thousand Russian troops in Kazakhstan was probably the most dramatic sign we’ve seen so far of Putin’s dream of Russia’s resurgence as a great power. In effect, Kazakhstan is a Russian protectorate, not yet ruled or governed by Russia but under Russia’s protection.