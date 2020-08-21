Duke Machado: Black Lives Matter great as slogan, not so great as movement

If you watched the Democratic National Convention this week, you might have been thrilled by some of the campaign oratory. Great. Yet convention organizers seeking to win back the White House through regular tributes to Black Lives Matter did themselves no favors. For all the good inherent in it as a slogan, the BLM movement itself is a lost cause and, as a man of color, I’ll tell you why.
What may have started with worthy intentions in 2013 crossed the line this summer when it allowed elements to participate in looting and rioting against our police, property owners and everyday, ordinary people. In their attempt to protest “systemic racism,” what they actually did was deepen the racial divide in our country and pursue goals unlikely to gain public consensus.
Statistically, the injustice they claim exists does not. If there truly was systemic racism, would there ever have been a two-term president named Barack Obama? Wouldn’t there be higher ratios of white cops killing black men? The truth is, stats backing the BLM outrage spilling into our streets don’t exist.
Burdened with the job of carrying water for the Democrats, BLM has perpetuated a false narrative to advance Democrats’ socialist agenda. People like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the new face of socialism, and Bernie Sanders, godfather of social democracy, are deceiving Americans by falsely portraying life in America. They want you to believe the American Dream is dead, that all things are possible only through the beneficence of the government.
As a Hispanic kid raised by his grandparents, I can tell you: The American Dream of prosperity is not dead. It’s a homegrown motivation to achieve, it’s the desire to be more successful, to own a home, to own a business, all far removed from socialist visions, government handouts and political rants. It’s the belief that people can create their lifestyles and live the way they choose. The only restriction in pursuing the dream is one’s unwillingness to apply himself or herself to hard work and sacrifice. Nothing is given freely.
Too many today are being raised without discipline and drive plowed into work and sacrifice to achieve and prosper. Some want achievement without effort, prosperity at someone else’s expense. Underlining all this is the tiresome notion of latter-day oppression.
Whatever benign intentions the slogan has, Black Lives Matter is clearly known as a Marxist organization. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution and a Texas Republican, drove this point home during a summer subcommittee hearing on violent street protests erupting across the nation: “These are violent leftists, many of them are anarchists. Some are affiliated with Antifa, a national terrorist organization. Others are affiliated with a group called Black Lives Matter, which was founded by and is run by open Marxists — people who are calling for a Marxist government in the United States.”
I know people who, because of what they see happening across our country, are more nervous than ever. Only this week in long-besieged Portland, Oregon, Black Lives Matter protesters savagely beat a white man, nearly killing him. And here’s the irony: When the “peaceful protestors” realized the white man was unconscious, what was the first thing they said? “Can someone call 9-1-1?” Are you serious? They call for defunding police departments in one breath, then with the very next expect law enforcement to save the day. Interestingly, the bystander who recorded this instance of BLM brutality later described the scene in Portland as resembling that of a “third-world country.”
Also this month, Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Seattle, Washington, neighborhoods reportedly characterized by gentrification, loudly demanding that whites give up their homes to blacks as a form of reparation because, one way or another, they were “coming for it.” A widely disseminated video shows one BLM protester proclaiming: “Give black people back their homes! You’re sitting there comfortably — comfortable as f---, as if they didn’t help gentrify this neighborhood! I used to live in this neighborhood, and my family was pushed out, and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends!”
If you follow BLM because you have empathy for people of color victimized by oppression, excellent: Find a worthy nonprofit that addresses causes such a poverty or hunger that disproportionately impact people of color. But when you donate to BLM, you donate to Marxism fast evolving into its most violent and defiant form. And when you vote for Joe Biden, who supports such groups, you vote to destroy America.
“As a proposition, ‘black lives matter’ is unquestionably true,” Sen. Cruz said during his recent subcommittee hearing. “It is a truism, it is indisputable, period, full stop: Black lives matter, and matter enormously. Every human being is a precious gift from God. That being said, and quite rightly, the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with the proposition ‘black lives matter.’ It should be 100 percent of Americans. But that is different than the specific organization that has taken up the name Black Lives Matter. I think it is important to draw a distinction.”
Defining question for the Democrats as they look to fall elections: Have they drawn the distinction as the violence continues?
Duke Machado, social media director of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly, is an Air Force veteran, longtime business executive and a Republican grassroots activist.
