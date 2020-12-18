Dwight Allman: Bad faith and the fraying of America’s civic culture

Donald Trump’s “campaign” (as it must be called at this point) against accepting the legitimate results of the 2020 election threatens our newly elected president, if not also American democracy, with a full-blown legitimacy crisis. The president’s unwillingness to recognize the judgment of the American people, even after losing almost 60 lawsuits contesting the result, is unprecedented. Previous presidents who lost their bid for re-election all recognized and sought to preserve the greater democratic good of a common, bipartisan allegiance to an orderly transition of power, something this president has proved unwilling or unable to do.
This dereliction of civic duty by a lame-duck president would, however, be much less consequential for America’s social and political well-being were it not supported and amplified by so many other Republican leaders and office holders who clearly know better. Unfortunately for residents of District 17, our newly elected congressman, Pete Sessions (who recently moved to Waco after losing his Dallas-area seat in District 32) seems intent on modeling this politics of bad faith for his constituents.
Shortly after the congressman-elect’s announcement last week of his support for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s frivolous lawsuit to the Supreme Court, I texted Sessions to make known my concerns. My characterization of the Paxton lawsuit as “frivolous” is not a partisan view. As longtime Trump ally Chris Christie has explained: “The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out: It’s a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense.” An overwhelming consensus of legal experts and serious court observers have similarly dismissed the Paxton lawsuit.
In my communication to Sessions, I expressed dismay at his having joined the campaign against the legitimate results of the election; dismissed the pretense of any credible evidence supporting charges of fraud or malfeasance; and urged our soon-to-be congressman to recognize that it was now time to put country before party in order to help facilitate a peaceful and efficient transfer of power to a new administration.
Congressman-elect Sessions responded with this text: “I have seen evidence that has been presented to federal authorities. It is real, it is overwhelming, it is irrefutable. Stealing elections is un-American. I will continue to fight for honest, free and fair elections. If you want to bury your head in the sand, please feel free to do so.”
For several “overwhelming” reasons, however, these claims — by which Sessions sought to dismiss my concerns as misguided, if not patriotically suspect — can only provoke suspicion and mistrust of the congressman-elect. First, no “irrefutable” evidence of voter fraud or election malfeasance has come to light in any of the 59 (and counting) court cases filed in every battleground state by the president’s legal team. In fact, it has been precisely the absence of credible evidence that, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to Arizona, has foiled every effort by Trump’s lawyers to challenge the election results. Second, if such “irrefutable” evidence really did exist and was in the hands of “federal authorities,” how could the White House and/or Republican controlled committees of the Senate not have access to it? Nevertheless, Sessions, who has not yet been sworn into office (and, therefore, is not presently a federal office holder), would have me believe that he — apparently uniquely — is privy to this vital evidence.
At stake in the congressman-elect’s dissembling misrepresentation of his support for Paxton’s lawsuit is the common interest we all share in having civic leaders on all sides stand up for the unimpeachable legitimacy of orderly and democratic elections, like the one we just concluded. The possibility of a meaningful contest, whether on the gridiron or in the political arena, depends on a fully shared commitment to the rules and procedures that ultimately define and govern that contest. It is precisely that shared commitment that has been placed in doubt by Sessions, along with the 17 Republican state attorneys general and the 126 Republican members of Congress (including outgoing District 17 Representative Bill Flores), who signed on to supporting this meritless lawsuit.
Elected officials bear a special responsibility to uphold the norms and practices that underpin a healthy democracy. When these officials exhibit bad faith in carrying out that responsibility, they foster mistrust. Unfortunately, words and deeds delivered in bad faith have become almost a defining characteristic of GOP politics in the era of Donald Trump. As former Reagan Secretary of State George Shultz has recently reminded us: “Trust is the coin of the realm.” He summed up the lessons of his long and highly eventful life with these words: “When trust was in the room, whatever room that was — the family room, the schoolroom, the locker room, the office room, the government room or the military room — good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details.”
This hard-won lesson is one that Congressman-elect Sessions, not to mention so many of his irresponsibly partisan colleagues, should heed.
Dwight D. Allman is an associate professor in the department of political science at Baylor University. His most recent journal article is “Honor as Auxiliary Precaution: Madison, Hume, and the Separation of Powers in an Age of Hyperpartisanship.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!