Dwight Allman: Bad faith and the fraying of America’s civic culture

In my communication to Sessions, I expressed dismay at his having joined the campaign against the legitimate results of the election; dismissed the pretense of any credible evidence supporting charges of fraud or malfeasance; and urged our soon-to-be congressman to recognize that it was now time to put country before party in order to help facilitate a peaceful and efficient transfer of power to a new administration.

Congressman-elect Sessions responded with this text: “I have seen evidence that has been presented to federal authorities. It is real, it is overwhelming, it is irrefutable. Stealing elections is un-American. I will continue to fight for honest, free and fair elections. If you want to bury your head in the sand, please feel free to do so.”

For several “overwhelming” reasons, however, these claims — by which Sessions sought to dismiss my concerns as misguided, if not patriotically suspect — can only provoke suspicion and mistrust of the congressman-elect. First, no “irrefutable” evidence of voter fraud or election malfeasance has come to light in any of the 59 (and counting) court cases filed in every battleground state by the president’s legal team. In fact, it has been precisely the absence of credible evidence that, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to Arizona, has foiled every effort by Trump’s lawyers to challenge the election results. Second, if such “irrefutable” evidence really did exist and was in the hands of “federal authorities,” how could the White House and/or Republican controlled committees of the Senate not have access to it? Nevertheless, Sessions, who has not yet been sworn into office (and, therefore, is not presently a federal office holder), would have me believe that he — apparently uniquely — is privy to this vital evidence.