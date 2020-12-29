Dwight Weingarten: Civics education critical for national security

A trio of retired military leaders joined a former Department of Homeland Security official on Monday to highlight the importance of K-12 civics education as a national security issue.

Retired Navy Adm. William McRaven called on Americans to know both their rights and their duties as citizens, including the basics such as voting, communicating with elected representatives and peacefully protesting when disagreements arise.

“Understanding these fundamentals has got to begin in K through 12,” said McRaven, a former leader of the U.S. Special Operations Command and a past chancellor of the University of Texas System, during an online event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Suzanne Spaulding, a CSIS senior adviser and former undersecretary for the Department of Homeland Security, raised the issue of a federal funding imbalance between civics and history education as compared to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects.

A recent article co-authored by Spaulding showed a $578 million investment in STEM education by the Department of Education compared to less than $5 million spent last fiscal year by the department for American history and civics education.