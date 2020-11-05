EDITORIAL: Nation's division challenges all to work toward consensus

A friend of ours who voted for President Trump on Tuesday casually acknowledged Thursday that his man had almost certainly lost the presidential election and that the president should accept the will of the people rather than desperately seeking to challenge election results in court. He suggested the divided representation in the House of Representatives and Senate, with Republicans holding the latter chamber, would be enough to keep any excesses by Democratic President Joe Biden and his team in check. We don’t know how widespread such sentiments are, but surely it’s an indication that many of us are weary of the long, drawn-out election battle that Trump literally began the day he was inaugurated as president.

Let’s face it. Election 2020 has given almost all Americans something to fume about or lament. Democrats fell for polls that again proved overly optimistic in terms of any landslide win of the White House and taking control of the Republican-run Senate. Those who backed the president’s bid must be crestfallen as well; the president seems to have lost the popular vote again, just as he did in 2016, except this time the Electoral College map has had his Democratic challenger in the lead ever since polls closed. Yet, as our friend suggested Thursday morning, divided government is all right if it curtails extremism in either party. It’s even preferable so long as one party doesn’t fall into outright obstruction as a strategy. Then selfless governance such as the Founders envisioned slides into failure.