Elesha Coffman: Getting a grip on grief in our pandemic furor

Denial: There’s no pandemic. This is just another flu. It will fade in the summer, or after the election, or surely by next summer. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” promised the former president. He said those words in February 2020, eighteen long months ago and before his fellow citizens experienced the worst of viral spread.

Anger: How dare you shut down my business, force me to get a shot or wear a mask! Citizens have plotted to kidnap their governor (Michigan) and turned city council and school board meetings across the country into shouting matches. The same day that Mayor Meek pleaded with Wacoans to care for one another, an anti-mask father in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, assaulted a high school student and was jailed on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Bargaining: I will not get the vaccine, but I’ll take lots of vitamins and supplements. Maybe this veterinary medicine will work. We won’t require masks in our school, or church, or concert venue, but we’ll be extra careful to sanitize the door handles. If we encourage compliance with public health guidance but don’t mandate it, is that good enough?