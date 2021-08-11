Elesha Coffman: Pandemic lessons from the Greatest Generation

They enlisted, bought war bonds and worked for defense industries. They grew their own fruits and vegetables, and canned them, too. They cut back on driving to conserve fuel and tires. They turned in used cooking fats for extra ration points. They blacked out their windows in case of air raids.
These are just a few of the countless ways that Americans of the “Greatest Generation” pulled together during World War II. Everyone knew there were two sides, Axis and Allies. Anyone who wasn’t actively contributing to the Allied war effort was, effectively, aiding the Axis powers. Nothing unifies a diverse population quite like a common enemy.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has two sides, too, but they’re not red and blue, vaxx and anti-vaxx, “freedom” and “science.” This war pits Team Virus against Team Human. Team Virus doesn’t care where you live, who you vote for, which news channel you watch or what your opinion is on masks and vaccines. Team Virus works relentlessly toward the goal of spreading disease. Team Human needs to get its act together.
Team Human is led by doctors and scientists. Their performance hasn’t been perfect, but they have been out there on the field, fighting back sweat and tears, every second of the conflict. They have adapted their battle plan to the shifting dynamics of the struggle. When Team Virus launched airborne delta strikes, the officers on Team Human yelled even louder, “Masks and vaccines!” But half of the troops just stood there, arguing with them.
Team Virus wins when the humans fight one another.
If you’re not convinced doctors and scientists know what they’re talking about, look at the casualties: nearly 500 deaths in McLennan County, total, and more than 100 current hospitalizations. Active cases are pushing 1,000, though with a test positivity rate above 10 percent, we know that’s an undercount — we just don’t know how far under. People in their teens, 20s and 30s constitute the bulk of our local cases and an increasing percentage of those hospitalized.
These are real people fighting for their lives. No hoaxes gasp for breath in the ICU.
Is it possible to go overboard with wartime fervor? Absolutely. In 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the military to remove “alien enemies” from a 50-mile-wide stretch down the West Coast. As a result, 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced to evacuate their homes and live in camps for the duration of the war, all because their fellow citizens feared, without evidence, they might be spies or saboteurs. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan apologized on behalf of our nation for this injustice and Congress awarded reparations to survivors. War is no excuse for the wanton disregard of civil rights.
Not every wartime restriction is a civil rights violation, though. Take food rationing and blackouts. Making do with less sugar, coffee and meat meant significant lifestyle changes, but the vast majority of Americans back then obeyed the rules in order to get more supplies to our soldiers. Blackout drills messed with people’s lives, too, with strict lights-out orders enforced by air raid wardens walking block by block. It turned out that, aside from Pearl Harbor, the United States wasn’t in danger of aerial bombardment anyway. But Americans didn’t know that, so they complied with blackout orders, hoping to keep their cities safe. Nobody’s right to a cup of coffee or a porch light outweighed the national emergency.
It’s important to note that Americans made these sacrifices while bearing legitimate grievances against the government. Despite the cruel racism of Executive Order 9066, some 33,000 Japanese Americans joined the U.S. armed forces. So did more than 1 million Black Americans, fighting for a country that routinely denied them services, safety, even the right to vote. American Indians who were deceived and decimated by centuries of broken treaties, Latinos who were treated as second-class citizens, women who were subjected daily to job discrimination and sexual harassment — they all fought, believing in the promise of a stronger country on the far side of the conflict.
Team Human needs that kind of selflessness now. You can keep your cooking fats and your morning coffee this time. Just get a shot and wear a mask. Even if you have grievances. Even if your neighbors are acting like nosy air raid wardens and you’re not sure this effort is necessary. We can hash that out on the other side of the emergency. What we cannot do is let Team Virus win.
Elesha Coffman, author of “Margaret Mead: A Twentieth-Century Faith” (Oxford University Press), is associate professor of history at Baylor University. Her views are her own and do not represent her employer.