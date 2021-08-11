Elesha Coffman: Pandemic lessons from the Greatest Generation

Team Virus wins when the humans fight one another.

If you’re not convinced doctors and scientists know what they’re talking about, look at the casualties: nearly 500 deaths in McLennan County, total, and more than 100 current hospitalizations. Active cases are pushing 1,000, though with a test positivity rate above 10 percent, we know that’s an undercount — we just don’t know how far under. People in their teens, 20s and 30s constitute the bulk of our local cases and an increasing percentage of those hospitalized.

These are real people fighting for their lives. No hoaxes gasp for breath in the ICU.

Is it possible to go overboard with wartime fervor? Absolutely. In 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the military to remove “alien enemies” from a 50-mile-wide stretch down the West Coast. As a result, 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced to evacuate their homes and live in camps for the duration of the war, all because their fellow citizens feared, without evidence, they might be spies or saboteurs. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan apologized on behalf of our nation for this injustice and Congress awarded reparations to survivors. War is no excuse for the wanton disregard of civil rights.