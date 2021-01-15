Elesha Coffman: Protests and pathogens

It’s not a great photo, because I took it fearfully over my shoulder, but it rocks me every time I look at it.

I was at one of the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Waco last summer. Suddenly, I noticed several young women of color walking quickly past me, then I heard the word “gun.” I glanced back, toward the edge of the crowd, and saw a white man with a Hawaiian shirt, no mask and a long gun. Even though I had not yet learned of the association between Hawaiian shirts and the chaos-sowing, right-wing Boogaloo movement, I was terrified.

But my photo captures what happened next: As young people streamed nervously away, a few older people surrounded the armed man. One started filming him with a phone camera. Some tried to talk to him. Others just stood around him as a barrier. It was like watching the body’s immune system spring into action. The threat was contained and the event continued peacefully.

The relationship of violent intent to nonviolent protest has been on all Americans’ minds since Jan. 6, as has the increasingly deadly COVID-19 pandemic. These two subjects are more closely related than it might seem. Disease works as a metaphor in a discussion of protests, and disease is physically present in these events, too.