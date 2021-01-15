Elesha Coffman: Protests and pathogens

It’s not a great photo, because I took it fearfully over my shoulder, but it rocks me every time I look at it.
I was at one of the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Waco last summer. Suddenly, I noticed several young women of color walking quickly past me, then I heard the word “gun.” I glanced back, toward the edge of the crowd, and saw a white man with a Hawaiian shirt, no mask and a long gun. Even though I had not yet learned of the association between Hawaiian shirts and the chaos-sowing, right-wing Boogaloo movement, I was terrified.
But my photo captures what happened next: As young people streamed nervously away, a few older people surrounded the armed man. One started filming him with a phone camera. Some tried to talk to him. Others just stood around him as a barrier. It was like watching the body’s immune system spring into action. The threat was contained and the event continued peacefully.
The relationship of violent intent to nonviolent protest has been on all Americans’ minds since Jan. 6, as has the increasingly deadly COVID-19 pandemic. These two subjects are more closely related than it might seem. Disease works as a metaphor in a discussion of protests, and disease is physically present in these events, too.
Using the metaphor, the Waco protest was like a healthy body. The people there were calm and well organized. Although Waco is the site of many historic and ongoing struggles with racial injustice, it has not recently been the site of anything as horrific as the killings of George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. There was enough health in the community, and in that crowd last May, to prevent a violent outburst. We all survived, no property was damaged — and, thanks to near-universal masking and social distancing, no spike in infections followed the event.
Some communities, sadly, are not so healthy. In Minneapolis and Louisville, repeated instances of racialized police brutality inflamed tensions long before last year’s high-profile killings. Significant economic disparities had weakened minority neighborhoods as well. Add all of that to a pandemic that disproportionately affects black and brown Americans, and conditions were ripe for an infection of violence, even while the vast majority of demonstrators remained peaceful.
Simply put, every problem in American society hits black and brown bodies, and black and brown communities, with extra force. Their immune systems are depleted. Riots erupted adjacent to peaceful demonstrations in several cities, with about 7 percent of all demonstrations being marred by violence (much of it directed at protestors rather than perpetrated by them). Even so, common-sense precautions such as mask wearing prevented disease spikes after the demonstrations. Protesting communities tried to contain the pathogens of violence and COVID but did not always succeed.
The uprising in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 was very different. Investigators are still sorting out how many people took part in the rally at The Ellipse, how many stormed the Capitol building and how the events at those two sites were connected. It is already clear, though, that the D.C. crowd was not a healthy body. Gorged on disinformation, cheering incendiary language and mostly unmasked, its immune system was unable to fight off either of the vicious germs threatening American society.
The rally was infected from the beginning. University of Maryland, Baltimore County historian Terry Bouton reported on the event as an eyewitness. As he circulated for hours in a crowd of well-dressed suburbanites, evangelicals with Jesus hats and folks in QAnon apparel, he observed that “no one expressed the slightest concern about the large number of white supremacists and para-military spewing violent rhetoric. Even the man in the ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt wasn’t beyond the pale.” In other words, the immune response that surrounded the armed man at the Waco protest did not kick into action here. Rallygoers who did not participate in any violence also did nothing to stop it.
By the time a subset of the rally crowd breached the Capitol, the disease of violence was raging. The shocking photos and videos have already ricocheted around the world, with more coming to light by the hour. It is too soon to detect a COVID surge among rioters, but four members of the House have tested positive since they were forced to shelter with colleagues who shared the rioters’ belief that the November election was “stolen” and refused to wear masks. Both violence and COVID are contagious. Sick bodies spread sickness if there is no immune response to stop them.
I used to be pretty lax about staying home when I felt ill. I thought, I can’t miss work every time I have a cough. The pandemic has taught me to be much more careful. In the future, I will stay home with a sniffle, or, if I have to go out, I have an extensive collection of masks to choose from. I will not risk the health of everyone around me to avoid the inconvenience of rearranging my own plans.
I never paid much attention to protests till recent years, either. Now I know that I must diligently contribute to the health of my community, fighting disinformation and inequality. We have all seen what happens to weakened bodies that are unable to muster an immune response to the pathogens that keep on coming. I have to help stop the spread of both violence and disease. We all do.
Elesha J. Coffman, author of the newly released biography, “Margaret Mead: A Twentieth-Century Faith,” published by Oxford University Press, is assistant professor of history at Baylor University. She also authored “The Christian Century and the Rise of Mainline Protestantism.”