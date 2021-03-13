Elijah J. Henry: The new world’s richest man got there thanks to taxpayer support

Those who buy a Tesla receive a $7,500 tax credit from the federal government. Some states, such as California, kick in even more. Last month, the government announced its plans to give SpaceX more than $800 million, one of the most extensive subsidies ever provided by the Federal Communications Commission, to build out broadband in rural areas. The technology it plans to use, which relies on nearly 1,000 satellites circling the Earth at more than 17,000 miles per hour, is in the testing stage — not even operational.

With all this in mind, it was especially remarkable what Musk said about whether he supported additional federal stimulus of the economy to address the economic damage from COVID-19 reactions.

“Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people imo,” Musk tweeted. “These are jammed to gills with special interest earmarks.”

Earmarks for me but not for thee. Yet, Musk is consistent — he consistently supports subsidies for the firms he owns, and they have made him rich beyond all comprehension.

Is this really how one has to become the world’s richest man in the freest country on Earth?