Elizabeth Wright: Trump, Republicans support health-care safeguards

If the court determines the mandate is unconstitutional, it will then decide if the rest of the ACA is unconstitutional or the mandate is severable, which would leave the remaining provisions of the law in force. If the court determines all of the ACA is invalid, it will determine whether it is “unenforceable nationwide or whether it should be unenforceable only to the extent that provisions injure the individual plaintiffs.”

Many legal scholars agree it’s likely a majority of the Supreme Court, as noted in National Review and Reason articles, would support severability and uphold the ACA, even if a majority agreed on the narrower issue that the individual mandate is unconstitutional. Since Jan. 1, 2019, when the penalty was reduced to zero dollars, the individual mandate has essentially been toothless and people with pre-existing conditions are still covered.

In the unlikely chance a majority of the court should agree that the mandate is unconstitutional and the entire law must therefore be declared unconstitutional, the ruling would be delayed, giving Congress and the states time to remedy the situation. People would not lose their health insurance overnight. Indeed, the decision itself could be issued as late as June 2021.