Ellen Derrick: Elected officials can lower tax rates to offset soaring home values

For months now, headlines have been cropping up about rising rental rates and “greedy” landlords putting people out into the cold. I’d like to share a bit of perspective as both a landlord and property manager.

I would imagine many people do not realize that property management companies in Waco are generally not large corporations that own the properties that we rent out, but instead small businesses who lease and manage properties on behalf of regular people. Quite a few of the properties that we manage are the only investment property that person owns — meaning in most cases that they are still paying a mortgage on the property in addition to the taxes, insurance, maintenance costs and management fees.

The majority of the property owners we represent have been reluctant to raise rents too much. They’re not heartless — they understand that people are struggling, but they still want to earn a fair return on their investment and the rising costs of owning the properties are hitting them hard. During the worst of the pandemic, we saw many of them sacrifice their own profitability to make sure their tenants’ needs were being met, and many others had to go months without rental income due to the eviction moratorium enforced by the government. However, that can only last for so long with their own bills to pay, and now the pressure is on the property managers to right the ship.

So why are we now seeing such a dramatic increase in rent? The rise in market prices of real estate has a lot to do with it, and the news that local appraisal values will be going up 30% adds more fuel to an already blazing fire.

As an example, one house that we manage was valued at $163,650 in 2014 and last year appraised at more than $247,000 by the McLennan County Appraisal District — a 50% increase in seven years. The property taxes levied went from $4,480 a year to $5,642. Property insurance on this house cost only $1,004 in 2014, but the most recent premium for 2021 (which covers the now-higher cost to rebuild should something happen) was $1,572. That’s an increase in expenses of more than $144 per month in seven years just for taxes and insurance alone — about a 4% increase per year.

That sounds like it should be manageable, but in our area, rents have been slow to catch up until recently. The market rent on that particular house only went from $1,500 in 2014 to $1,750 in 2021, an increase of just 2.23% per year. If we use traditional rental pricing methods, that house should be renting for $2,500 a month now, which would easily drive that tenant straight out the door. So although the owner’s property increased in value, the annual income that they derive from it is actually decreasing each year. Now boost all of those figures by another 30% for the upcoming year (since most rental properties do not benefit from the homestead exemption and its 10% assessment cap) — ouch!

Add in the higher costs of maintenance, repairs, cleaning services, replacement appliances — nearly every expense associated with maintaining rental property has gone up in recent years due to supply chain issues, labor shortages, higher wage expectations and health insurance premium increases.

What is an owner to do when they see the value of their property increasing more than they ever imagined in a short period of time and their monthly income decreasing with no real ability to increase the rent proportionately? Many of them have lately chosen to sell, leaving their tenants scrambling to find another place to live on short notice and compounding the already growing shortage of rental properties in our area. Because the properties are selling at such a high price, many of them do not return to the market as rentals and instead become owner-occupied housing.

So, what is the solution? Market prices will continue to rise as long as the money continues to freely flow from East- and West-coasters moving to our area. New construction will remain in short supply as long as ships and trucks aren’t getting materials to their destinations. And the cost of running a small business will continue to increase as inflation puts pressure on wages and health care costs. The only places we can realistically look to for relief are our local taxing authorities.

Our county, city and school board elected officials are responsible for setting the annual budget which determines the tax rate — the price you pay for every dollar of property value. I recall last year hearing some of these officials touting the fact that they weren’t raising tax rates, but that is small comfort when your tax bill goes up anyway because of the increased market value. When homeowners and property investors alike are watching every penny and stretching every dollar, it makes sense that we ask our elected officials to do the same with the budgets they manage. When the time comes for those entities to ask for public opinions on the annual budget, show up and speak your mind.

Ellen Derrick is a real estate broker, property manager and property investor who is also a retired Certified Financial Planner professional. She is co-owner of Shamrock Property Management in Waco.