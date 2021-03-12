Ellen Ray and A.J. Rodriguez: Broadband is critical to Texas’ future and makes economic sense

Gov. Abbott left no uncertainty about the importance of broadband access during this year’s State of the State address. “From medicine to education to business, broadband access is not a luxury — it is an essential tool that must be available for all Texans,” he said. And the February winter storms further drove home the critical importance of reliable communications and broadband access.

The governor designated the expansion of broadband access as an emergency item this session, meaning lawmakers can take immediate action to close the digital divide in Texas. Fortunately, significant progress is already in the works and the legislature has the opportunity this year to dramatically accelerate broadband access for all Texans.

Texas is a leader in many key areas and is already poised for a robust economic recovery. We have ranked as the number one state for business for eight consecutive years. With a GDP of $1.9 billion, Texas has the ninth largest economy in the world. Texas is the top destination for corporate relocations and, over the past ten years, more than 4 million people have moved to our state.