Eric Peters: Costly, impossible F-35 program is conservatives' ultimate boondoggle

Which is one of the reasons why the Pentagon has been shifting over to unpiloted drone aircraft, which aren’t limited by human limitations. Drones can execute high G maneuvers that would injure or even kill a human pilot, who in any case could not control the aircraft during such maneuvers.

They can also stay aloft for many more hours, without fatiguing the pilot they haven’t got. Drones also have the advantage of being inherently disposable for that reason, too.

There is also the economic reason. Drones cost a fraction of the cost of a manned aircraft, in part because they don’t have to be as large (to accommodate a man) nor equipped with the equipment necessary to keep a man alive, including AC and heat and a pressurized cockpit. They can project power just as effectively, far more cheaply — in dollars and lives.

The F-35, meanwhile, is not only hugely expensive — it is embarrassingly over-budget. In addition to being the costliest weapon system ever, it is projected to cost at least $10 billion more than it was expected to cost over the next five years alone.