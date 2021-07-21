Erich J. Prince: Ignore the empty 'working people' rhetoric

Yet today, podcasters, politicians and activists alike appear not to have learned the lessons of the past. Although they are less likely than Czołgosz or the Weather Underground to demand violence, they still couch their preferred positions in claims that they serve the interests of “working people.” They even named one of their parties the Working Families Party. Despite their professions of support for these people, which we might take to mean those who work with their hands, they seem quite disinterested in what these people might actually believe, particularly if their preferences run afoul of their prized policy commitments, from expanding government-run health care to desiring an end to wealth inequality.

Before long, it begins to appear that the entire conversation about “working people” amounts to something of an artifice, much like other terms carelessly slung around in our contemporary politics, such as “the American people.” Who is a “working person,” anyway? Surely, doctors, teachers and airline pilots all work, at least in the traditional sense of the term. They report to a place of employment, perform services and are compensated for them. Yet, they seem not to meet the political definition of the term.