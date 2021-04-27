Erin Hawley: Court packing is a non-starter

What about the workload? Isn’t the Supreme Court overwhelmed? Hardly. The Supreme Court today issues opinions in fewer cases than at most any time in its history — all while having more help.

And packing the court might lead to an arms race. Why stop at thirteen? When Republicans are next in power, they could change the number to 15, 17 or 30. This is why then-candidate Biden said: “I’m not prepared to … pack the court, because we’ll live to rue that day.”

There is simply no principled reason to increase the number of justices from nine to 13. If there really were a need for additional Supreme Court justices, the logical thing to do would be to stagger those justices over different presidential terms, perhaps one justice appointed every four years so that it is clear this is really about structural reform, not to take advantage of one political and partisan moment.

But, of course, staggering would undermine the current goal of “reformers” to pack the court with justices who will rule a certain way, so that approach is unlikely to be on the table.

Given all this, it is hardly surprising that everyone from Justices Ginsburg and Breyer to then-candidate Biden have been against packing the Supreme Court. In fact, the bipartisan commission might be a way to simply bury the court-packing notion. One can hope.

Erin Hawley is a senior legal fellow at Independent Women’s Law Center. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.