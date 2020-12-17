Ev Ehrlich: Keeping a wary eye on Big Tech is one Trump-era tradition Biden should keep

The closing moments of the Trump administration are an exercise in policy nihilism, a salting of the earth on so many fronts — Steven Mnuchin’s edict blocking the Fed from extending credit to businesses and state and local governments; opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling; precipitous and histrionic troop withdrawals from the front lines against terror. These incidents tend to define what Trump’s opponents — and the new administration — will be “for.” Reversing these thrusts becomes an agenda unto itself.

But progressives and the Biden administration need to be careful in applying that perspective. Because while Trump’s charges against Big Tech — that it seeks to squelch conservative voices — are brazenly mistaken, the new administration must not race to Big Tech’s defense, for the sake of both our economy and democracy.

Both Trump’s confused allegations and the legitimate problems Big Tech creates are drawn from the same well. The internet has moved past the wistful, utopian vision that it would be a platform for interactions among people of goodwill, deepening our democracy and expanding opportunity. It is cruel to recall that vision while seeing what the internet has become — a province governed by a handful of monopolies with economic power not seen since the Standard Oil and U.S. Steel Goliaths of a century ago.