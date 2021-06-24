Franklin Lee: Why social perceptions of race matter

Even with this evidence, there are those who continue to ignore the current plight of Asian Americans. Take the Atlanta spa shootings. Robert Aaron Long targeted three massage parlors, all small Asian businesses, and killed eight people — including six Asian American women. But instead of recognizing this as a racial incident, Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said that it was due to just “a really bad day” for Long. His own inability to see racism was not new to this case — earlier he’d been caught on Facebook wearing T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” In spite of these discoveries, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., has had to state that the incident “looks racially motivated,” against the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s initial assessments, in order to request a deeper investigation.