Alt-right fascism now quite mainstream

Gary Johnson: Alt-right latest in long line of fascist movements

I do not understand the surprise at the explosion of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul. I expected such.

The attack on former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords as well as Congressman Steve Scalise predated the 2015 campaign. Timing is important to understand what has really been happening. And that timing has been quite asymmetric.

It was the campaign leading up to the 2016 election that induced much of the far-right/alt-right community to coalesce into the Qanon community and adopt Trump as its “fearless leader/deity.” Leader cults are leader cults, whether religious or political. Most of the terrorists we have fought for so many years are also part of leader cults. So were the Nazis, the Bolsheviks, Mao’s red army and many more. They all share the same characteristics, including a tendency to become violent.

Election denial, antisemitism, the hatred of immigrants and Democrats (and non-extreme Republicans) who are supposedly part of some evil world-controlling cabal, and the exhortations to violence, insurrection and civil war all come from that far-right/alt-right community online.

The Russians helped spread such drivel during the 2015-2016 campaign, and both the Russians and the Chinese helped spread it during the 2019-2020 campaign.

They are still spreading it now.

I just received some propaganda from a friend who became a devout Qanon believer back in 2015. It traces directly to RT (Russia Today), a known Russian propaganda outlet. RT was finally (and belatedly) banned from broadcasting in the U.S. a couple of years ago, along with another Russian propaganda organ called Sputnik.

There is not a large, extreme online community on the far-left. “Antifa” is a category, not an organization. The asymmetry of this is so very clear: It is not about “fair play for both sides.”

It is actually and verifiably about repeated far-right/alt-right fascists’ attempts to take over America and install a dictatorship headed by Trump, or someone much like him.

Had Secret Service agents let Trump go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the insurrection would have gotten much closer to being successful than it did, by way of a presidential martial law declaration. Trump wanted to help lead the insurrection — that’s why he was so angry when the Secret Service took him back to the White House instead.

Fascist dictatorship. Simple as that, and just as threatening as it sounds. It is exactly why Biden and Obama have been saying the things about the Trumpist-dominated GOP that they have been saying. And they are quite correct to be saying it.

If you see a candidate who is an election denier, or who implies acceptance of violence against Democrats, then you know what that candidate really is. Vote for another candidate. Or else sometime soon you may never get to vote again.

In a scathing takedown of Trump and his allies, Biden vows not to let extremism overtake our democracy. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Gary W. Johnson is a former cutting-edge aerospace defense engineer. He lives in McGregor.

