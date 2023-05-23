At hand is an excerpt from the 14th Amendment, a far-reaching relic of Reconstruction days that ought to be better known than it is. It breaks new ground about citizenship and ensures the protection of fundamental rights, whether imperiled by federal or state abuse. However, this brief excerpt deals with public debt — and at a time of looming crisis that could well send our economy into a tailspin. Behold:

Section 4: The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. But neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void.

Right now, with the U.S. government facing the prospect of reneging on bills for expenditures already approved and ordered, Americans are suddenly seeing a lot of legal debate about the legislative intent behind this section. Yet look closely at one passage — The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. Note the phrase “for payment of pensions.”

Assuming we’re all good textualists, this means your Social Security and military retirement pay. That’s what those technically are: pensions. The amendment as approved by the people states these must be paid. Yet ongoing negotiations between congressional Republicans and the Biden White House over raising the debt limit have focused on Republican proposals to cut these among other things, including cancer research and pay for Americans in military uniform and expanding onerous work requirements on those who receive food stamps — the latter something U.S. House Agriculture Committee members vowed to resist in the spirit of bipartisanship during their March 15 “listening session” in Waco.

Note also how the excerpted passage in the 14th Amendment begins and ends: “The validity of the public debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned.” The clear implication: “We will pay our debts.” Note also the phrase “authorized by law,” which underlines the fact the public debts in question were agreed upon by no less than some of the very same congressional members not wanting to pay the bills now coming due.

I’m no lawyer but I am a layman with a logically grounded mind. What the amendment’s wording says is that the time to argue about spending cuts is before you vote to spend, not after. And the amendment says we will pay legally incurred debts — and according to the Constitution, Congress does the paying. To me, this also suggests any congressional act instituting a “debt ceiling” is unconstitutional. After all, bickering over whether to pay authorized debt is counter to this logically grounded 1868 amendment. Paying the debt, however, is in accordance.

The debt ceiling crisis is merely a dodge for the Republican Party to get its way with regard to spending cuts when its members didn’t have the votes to pass those cuts at the time the spending was budgeted, whether a year ago or several years ago (during, incidentally, another administration). This is playing politics with everyday people’s lives and the stability of our economy instead of doing the people’s business — and the latter is what these politicians swore to do through their oaths of office.

And oath-breaking by lawmakers as well as any other public official should be a felony. It harms the entire country. But that pertains to another part of the 14th Amendment which we can debate another day.

Meanwhile, there should be no debt ceiling to argue about. It’s unconstitutional.