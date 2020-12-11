Gary Johnson: Despite explosion, SpaceX prototype test a success

No less than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, also founder of the Blue Origin space venture, used social media to send congratulations: “Anybody who knows how hard this stuff is is impressed by today’s Starship test.”

Musk’s tweeted reference suggests the header tank pressure was low upon touchdown. A loss of propellant tank pressure might well explain low engine thrust capability, which in turn would fail to control descent speed. There’s also the odd green flame color and smoky plume right before touchdown: Clearly something went wrong.

I’m not at all sure what might have caused the off-angle position of the rocket prior to touchdown. But that off-angle attitude literally crumples the landing leg that strikes first. That’s the risk, and it’s serious. I suspect the attitude angle error would have toppled and destroyed this particular test vehicle regardless of landing velocity. But the velocity error simply guaranteed an explosion. Thus TV coverage!

Of the two problems from what I could see, the angle of the descending rocket may be the more serious to resolve. That aside, my net score of this test: three of four overall goals went off successfully in the very first test of this type. That’s 75% success!