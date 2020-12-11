Gary Johnson: Despite explosion, SpaceX prototype test a success

The dramatic, Hollywood-
style explosion highlighting SpaceX’s Thursday afternoon Starship SN-8 rocket prototype test is getting lots of air time. Yet for all its visual impact, it’s but proof of one thing. As we who have worked in aerospace engineering know, what ends in a mighty blast is not necessarily a failure — not if a test is a test.
Yes, news reports have focused on the rocket’s explosion upon landing back in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. However, this was not entirely unexpected, judging from SpaceX’s statements before the test. So let’s give SpaceX the benefit of the doubt and consider what they accomplished. And let’s remember that these early tests seek to develop a rocket that might help carry a crew and cargo to the moon or Mars and back. Such thoughts may soothe rather than rattle us when we hear the testing going on at SpaceX’s testing facility near McGregor.
Thursday’s test flight was undertaken to demonstrate a complicated three-engine rocket ascension to a predetermined altitude of some 40,000 feet. Few outfits have managed this. Intentionally or not, SpaceX’s SN-8 did rather well, gradually shutting down from three rockets to two to just one on the way up. The flight was also to demonstrate an aerodynamically controlled “belly-flop” descent with its tail wings and canard fins, much in the manner of rocket ships in old sci-fi serials of the 1950s. And it did exactly that. No other outfit has ever done this.
The flight was also supposed to demonstrate the relighting of those three engines, complete with something called “thrust vector control,” to achieve tail-first vertical position for landing. It appears SpaceX engineers managed this, or at least mostly. And no other outfit has done this, either. I was a tad concerned by the off-vertical attitude angle in the terminal descent toward touchdown. But all in all, it looked like this goal was achieved.
Only problem: The descent was supposed to demonstrate touchdown at essentially zero speed in this aforementioned vertical attitude, so that the landing legs would only be stressed within structural limits. Such landing stress should be fairly evenly distributed among the legs — again, much as you see in old space adventure serials. This is where the test faltered: SN-8 was moving on the order of 80 mph downward at impact, plus it was around 5-10 degrees off vertical attitude.
Boom.
Even so, SpaceX visionary and founder Elon Musk excitedly and justifiably deemed the test a success, though admittedly in a way only aerospace engineers and visionaries might fully appreciate. “Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed!” Musk tweeted.
“RUD” stands for “Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly” — in everyday language, a rocket explosion.
No less than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, also founder of the Blue Origin space venture, used social media to send congratulations: “Anybody who knows how hard this stuff is is impressed by today’s Starship test.”
Musk’s tweeted reference suggests the header tank pressure was low upon touchdown. A loss of propellant tank pressure might well explain low engine thrust capability, which in turn would fail to control descent speed. There’s also the odd green flame color and smoky plume right before touchdown: Clearly something went wrong.
I’m not at all sure what might have caused the off-angle position of the rocket prior to touchdown. But that off-angle attitude literally crumples the landing leg that strikes first. That’s the risk, and it’s serious. I suspect the attitude angle error would have toppled and destroyed this particular test vehicle regardless of landing velocity. But the velocity error simply guaranteed an explosion. Thus TV coverage!
Of the two problems from what I could see, the angle of the descending rocket may be the more serious to resolve. That aside, my net score of this test: three of four overall goals went off successfully in the very first test of this type. That’s 75% success!
Plenty more tests are to come and some might result in explosions, possibly even more spectacular than what we witnessed Thursday. Such is the nature of rocket vehicle test-flight work. Take it from me. Long ago, I did this same sort of thing. Meanwhile, SpaceX was back to business Friday, launching its 25th rocket of the year, employing its workhorse Falcon 9 to send a satellite into space for Sirius XM.
Gary W. Johnson is a former cutting-edge aerospace defense engineer. His paper about space travel to Mars was presented at the 14th annual International Mars Society Convention. He lives in McGregor, not far from SpaceX’s rocket-testing facility.
