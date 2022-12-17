Gary Johnson: Fusion-energy benefits still a ways off

Just in time for Christmas, some Americans are rejoicing at scientists’ big fusion-energy breakthrough at California-based Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, replicating for the first time ever the sort of fusion that powers the sun. The Dec. 5 development might one day lead to clean, limitless energy without greenhouse gas emissions — and bolster the prospect of Earth actually remaining habitable over the long term.

There’s no denying the ambitions involved: Laboratory officials built a series of powerful laser systems, leading to creation of the world’s largest, most energetic laser system. This “national ignition facility,” to quote the U.S. Department of Energy, “is the size of a sports stadium and uses powerful laser beams to create temperatures and pressures like those in the cores of stars and giant planets and inside exploding nuclear weapons.”

Yet at the risk of playing Scrooge, we shouldn’t let the stardust get in our eyes.

“While the Livermore team achieved what researchers call a scientific break-even or energy gain, it did not achieve an engineering break-even,” NBC News reported, highlighting a key factor. “The inefficient lasers used in the experiment required about 300 megajoules of energy to fire just 2 megajoules of energy into the experiment. The reaction produced about 3 megajoules of energy.”

The report soberly notes that scientists “must now find ways to reduce inefficiencies, burn a larger portion of available fuel during the reaction and harness the energy for use as electricity.” So sayeth Troy Carter, a professor in UCLA’s department of physics and astronomy and director of the Plasma Science and Technology Institute.

My take as a graying aerospace engineer: Figured as an output/input ratio, the scientists are comparing the fusion energy released (as heat) to the laser-light energy leveled on the fuel pellet that compressed it: 3 megajoules/2 megajoules equals 1.5, which is greater than 1. In short, this indicates scientists got more fusion-derived heat energy out of the experiment than they put in as laser-light energy (or magnetic confinement energy or whatever type of energy the experiment used).

That ratio qualifies as “scientific break-even.” That is, this is the very first time this ratio has ever exceeded 1 in anybody’s experiment. That’s quite an achievement.

Yet all should remember: Many scientists have pursued this elusive ratio since the early 1950s. Yes, the Dec. 13 announcement suggests getting energy from fusion is more than just theoretically possible. But it ignores the obvious inefficiency of producing the input laser (or other) energy and it ignores the steep challenge of utilizing the output heat to produce usable electricity that benefits industry, commerce and everyday folks.

Allow me to calibrate all this for you with some basic physics jargon: The efficiency of producing those 2 megajoules of laser energy boils down to 2 megajoules/300 megajoules = 0.67 percent, which is really, really low — not good at all. Regarding the question of usable electricity, a heat engine is required to produce electricity from the released heat of such fusion. The best of those we have now are steam-powered generators at power plants, which are limited by the laws of thermodynamics to efficiencies in the range of 25 percent to 50 percent.

What all this really says, from the viewpoint of any engineer tasked to build a power plant, is that the output should be producible electricity — say, 25-50 percent x 3 megajoules or 0.75-1.5 megajoules. The input is the energy required to produce the laser energy, which is the 300 megajoules. Viewed that way, the ratio is 0.75-1.5 megajoules/300 megajoules, or about 0.25-0.50 percent, and very likely lower than that. And this ratio really needs to be greater than 1 for a real-world power-plant design to work. And that would constitute “engineering break-even” — the sort that yields practical everyday usage.

Consider, too, that it took seven decades to achieve the point where the fusion theory was proven real. It’s unrealistic to now expect that reaching “engineering break-even” won’t require similar decades and decades of research and experimentation and expense. In other words, our children or grandchildren will benefit, not us. Which is fine if we are truly a generation that places our faith and hope in our progeny.

Today we face a shortfall of grid capacity as the population increases, plus we face a climate disaster already in progress, even as some of us refuse to acknowledge it in the meticulously documented temperature extremes, increasingly devastating droughts, massive range fires and rising seas encroaching on our very coastal shorelines. For energy and climate needs, it’s wiser for the moment to count on techniques already operational: fossil fuels, hydroelectric, nuclear fission, solar and wind.

Nothing else is yet operational.

All fossil fuels produce greenhouse gas emissions and, alas, the technologies to reduce or prevent these emissions are simply not sufficient. Of the fossil fuels, the one cleanest in both ordinary pollution and greenhouse gas emissions is natural gas. But operators must pay closer attention to stopping the leaks from and the freezing of pipelines and other distribution infrastructure, lest we see more of the death and devastation too many fellow Texans witnessed in February 2021. We know how to do that, but we have yet to put this into rigorous practice with unforgiving regulatory requirements. Perhaps the Texas Legislature meeting in January will summon the political courage to do so, but don’t bet on it.

Hydroelectric capacity cannot be expanded much further: We have by now dammed all the rivers that can feasibly be dammed in the United States. Solar and wind are already more than 20 percent of Texas’ power grid capacity, but because of their intermittent nature and long-distance transmission losses, they cannot constitute much more till “grid-scale” energy storage is operational. We’re just not there yet.

That leaves nuclear fission, which is free of conventional pollution and free of greenhouse emissions but does incur radioactive wastes and risks. It must be done right, prioritizing safety over profit. The Navy has long demonstrated it can work if safety is paramount. It also needs viable short-term and long-term solutions for dealing with the nuclear waste stream.

The short-term nuclear waste solution involves the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository already constructed in Nevada but thus far not used. Long-term we need to reprocess spent nuclear fuel, which might significantly reduce waste-stream amounts.

If one were granted one more Christmas wish this year beyond this month’s fusion breakthrough, it would be commencing construction of nuclear power plants as rapidly as we can. We already know how. And, no, it’s not the cheapest source of electricity on the planet, but it alone meets all the steady generation-capacity and emissions requirements — and, as anyone with any sense should know, energy dependent on the finite and dwindling amount of fossil fuels in the ground is only going to rise in cost in coming decades, regardless of the president or party in political power.