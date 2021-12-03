Gary Johnson: NASA takes big step in deterring asteroids

Recent news stories tell us that NASA’s ambitious Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, successfully launched by SpaceX last month, is due to arrive at near-Earth asteroid Didymos in September 2022. This is an asteroid with its own small moon, Dimorphos. The NASA mission: Collide with Dimorphos to see how much its orbit around Didymos changes. The impact is one of three possible means of deflecting a modest-sized object in space. Others involve employing nuclear weapons to shift an object’s apocalyptic course or actually manipulating the object’s course through gravity between spacecraft and the object.

Acknowledging a widely accepted theory explaining extinction of the dinosaurs some 65 million years ago, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk wittily tweeted his excitement: “Avenge the dinosaurs!!” His tweet comes in response to NASA’s optimistic take, even given the scope of what’s needed in the future: “Asteroids have been hitting the Earth for billions of years. Now, we begin to make it stop.”

Well, it’s a start. And, no, neither Didymos nor Dimorphos is presently on collision course with Earth.