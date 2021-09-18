Gary Johnson: Resilient virus to be with us long-term

Grim truth about coronaviruses: They not only mutate fast but vary plenty in threat characteristics from strain to strain. Rapid mutation rate is the real enemy here; it’s partly why we have never developed a cure for the common cold, which is also mostly caused by different (if less potent) coronaviruses. The flu is similar, at least in effect. It kills from 12,000 to 61,000 Americans annually with feverishly evolving variants requiring newly tailored vaccines.

The other thing to internalize: These viruses change so fast that any acquired immunity doesn’t last very long, which again explains why each of us can catch cold after cold on a time scale of mere seasons or months. Some argue we’re already seeing this short immunity effect with SARS-CoV-2, which is why many of us who seek to protect ourselves, our children and our co-workers are now inquiring about COVID-19 booster shots. Officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have decided a third shot is not necessary right now.

As local statistics prove, not only do the unvaccinated overwhelmingly contribute to most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths but those of us who are vaccinated and wind up hospitalized tend to suffer the least. Yet even the latter cases are no easy rides for the infected.