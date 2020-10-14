Gary Johnson: Voting is safe, but step wide in long lines this year

Election staff disinfect your hands as you enter, also a good thing. Poll workers wear full face shields, which is the right thing for them to do, especially given that many tend to be grayer than some of the voters. They give you a pen with which to sign the voter roll; you keep or recycle the pen. They also offer you a pencil to work the dials and buttons on the voting machine; the pencil is also yours to keep.

Not many took advantage of this, but you can have your hands sprayed with disinfectant as you leave. I did see a few voters wearing disposable gloves, again the right thing to do if you’re at particularly high risk. I had some with me but didn’t really see the need to wear them despite my risky age.

All of this means you can vote in person (either during three weeks of early voting or on Election Day) with reasonable safety during the pandemic. You need not worry about whether the post office will deliver your mail-in ballot on time or the logistics of delivering your ballot to the one and only dropoff location for our county. You can instead just vote in person, sidestepping those problems (many of them courtesy of the governor and a federal appeals court).