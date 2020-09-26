Gary Meltz: Polling indicates uphill battle for Team Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old adage goes: the military generals always fight the last war. Maybe the same is true for punditry.

In 2016, nearly all the political pundits predicted a victory for Hillary Clinton. Stung by their public humiliation four years ago, today most of the “experts” are acting like the presidential race is neck-and-neck even though nearly all signs point to a Joe Biden victory.

In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by taking Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan by less than 78,000 votes out of nearly 14 million (or 0.56 percent) votes cast. But today, President Trump is getting less support from voters than he got in 2016, and Joe Biden is getting more support than Hillary.

According to one pollster, that support for Biden comes from voters that backed a third-party candidate in 2016. So, if Trump barely won last time but now is getting less support, and Biden is getting more support than Hillary, it’s hard to see how Trump pulls this out.

In fact, this key detail about Trump losing support from people who supported him in 2016 comes from the national poll that actually predicted a victory for Donald Trump in 2016, the University of Southern California’s Dornsife poll.