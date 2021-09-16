Gary Schmitt: Fix the political system; don’t tamper with the Constitution

It’s true that much of this progress is owed to the character and ingenuity of individual citizens. But, as we have seen throughout history, poorly constructed governing institutions can inhibit such virtues from being properly promoted or even exercised.

This is not to say that the United States does not face political problems at home. “Domestic tranquility,” as the Constitution’s preamble puts it, is far from ensured. However, the question that needs to be asked is whether this is a problem largely attributable to the Constitution or rather to the political system that overlays it.

Take, for example, the state of America’s political parties. Parties were originally intended to ensure that candidates were governed by a set of principles articulated in a platform, and were held to that standard and moderated by it once elected to office. Today, candidates regularly appeal to a minority in open primaries, adopting policy positions that polarize, rather than moderate, our politics.