Gary W. Johnson: Even in defeat, Putin remains a threat

In an era when so many American malcontents want to overthrow their own duly elected government and are enthralled by autocracies and dictators and violence, the reversal of fortunes in Ukraine in recent weeks should rally the rest of us. Ukrainians have not only regained control over territory that Russia took early in its war of conquest, cruelty and genocide but also have rag-tag Russian troops on the run — no surprise, given the widely reported lack of discipline among demoralized, ill-funded Russian soldiers.

One can attribute this rousing turnaround to the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian freedom fighters on the battlefield, the bumbling arrogance of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his ivory tower, the man-of-the-people inspiration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the resilience of the Ukrainian people, young and old, and, finally, the key support of the United States, including Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers who resisted their own party’s virulent pro-Putin wing.

Consider retired U.S. Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey’s take on the military serving Putin: “Russian convicts. Drug addicts. Older men to age 50. Sex offenders. Military service for six months. No discipline. No trust in each other. No training. This kind of army shatters at the first blow.” Or consider President Zelenskyy’s admonishment as Russian troops beat a retreat from Ukrainian territory after committing war crimes: “You are weaklings at war with civilians. You are scoundrels who, having escaped from the battlefield, try to harm from far away. You remain terrorists of whom your grandchildren will be ashamed.”

When this war of aggression started, I expected Russia to overrun Ukraine in days, certainly weeks. Yet Ukraine is winning with Western help. If the trend continues the next couple of months, it would seem the Russians are headed for complete defeat. Ukraine may even eject enemy forces from all territories, including Crimea, which Russia stole eight years ago as NATO and the United States sat on the sidelines.

Yet all this good fortune in Ukraine might leave Putin still in charge of an increasingly unstable Russia. If one likens Putin’s dreams of Russian empire, prestige and ethnic purity to Hitler’s ambitious visions back in 1930s Europe, one can see the possibility of World War III. The looming problem is the longstanding Soviet-era military policy that tactical nuclear weapons should be used to avoid defeat in conventional warfare.

In his wish to restore the Soviet glories in which Putin played a pivotal role as a member of the KGB, the seasoned, well-informed observer must ask: Why would Putin not continue this policy, especially now that he faces humiliating defeat on the battlefield by Ukrainian patriots?

My fear? If poorly equipped, downtrodden Russian troops continue to flee for another month or so, even with half-hearted reinforcements, expect Putin to employ tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The effects of such a move will be felt throughout Europe, mostly through radioactive fallout. These will likely be low-altitude air bursts, even surface bursts, of weapons in the several-kiloton range.

That means NATO will be forced to intervene to end radioactive sickening of populations in European member states — and that in turn might start what becomes World War III. Assuming the United States honors its 73-year-old commitment to NATO, we too would figure in the mix. And the United States couldn’t very easily hesitate, given that thus far we’re the only NATO member ever to call upon fellow members for help, a consequence of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Some of us all too conveniently forgot this fact during the past several years of President Trump’s repeatedly questioning NATO’s usefulness to the United States in his blinders-fixed America First rhetoric.

If Putin fails to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he faces two outcomes he cannot abide, given his ego and desperation. He will either be defeated in Ukraine, whereupon he will be deposed by his own red-faced military and fed-up subjects, or he will mobilize full military might, meaning he ultimately drafts everybody of age into the army to conquer Ukraine. Only a few days ago, Putin announced “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens to bolster depleted forces in Ukraine. Either way, his subjects sooner or later will rise up and topple him, assisted by the Russian military. And either way, he’s toast.

But if Putin falls, he will lash out at the West as he goes down swinging. This will take the form of at least a limited strategic nuclear-weapon strike at Europe and probably the United States. It could be a massive strike. Putin is that dangerous. He has already strongly hinted at the possibility. Either way, atomic attacks in the multi-megaton range could be sufficient to end all life on the planet.

Not that this will concern a man flailing madly at the end. The “mutual assured destruction” deterrent to a big strategic nuclear strike applies only when a leader has the best interests of his people at heart — and judging from testimonials of Russian soldiers captured in the field and their sentiments in letters they wrote, Putin is concerned only with his own visions and prestige. He is unlike Yeltsin, Gorbachev, even Khrushchev.

If on the other hand things turn against the Ukrainians and Putin succeeds in conquering the country, it could embolden another Adolf Hitler clone: Xi Jinping. He will then invade Taiwan as quickly as he can, starting World War III in the Pacific between China and the United States. If we honor our commitment and intervene for Taiwan, what starts as a conventional war will escalate, possibly in ways involving nuclear devastation.

The world’s best hope is the prompt deposing of Putin, who remains the one and only reason for war in Ukraine. Ironically, Ukrainian success on the battlefield proves that President Obama was right about one thing: Russia is no genuine superpower, only a thuggish regional power and not a particularly competent one at that. Putin’s failure in Ukraine even conjures up the Russian defeat in the Russo-Japanese war of 1904-05.

The wild card now involves this madman’s desperation in the face of global humiliation and his access to nuclear weapons. As President Biden correctly stressed before the United Nations last week, “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”