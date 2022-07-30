Gary W. Johnson: Texas grid needs vibrant energy mix

Two appropriately mind-stirring columns appeared in the July 27 Tribune-Herald regarding what should be a topic of far greater conversation among thinking Texans. One was by John Crisp of nearby Georgetown on Texas’ electric grid capacity. The other was by longtime, globetrotting journalist Llewellyn King on the merits of nuclear power in a world fast succumbing to climate extremes.

Texas grid capacity runs short in the heat nearly every summer now and can run short due to natural gas freeze-ups in harsh winters such as we experienced in 2021. Real problem: Excess grid capacity is not incentivized and needs to be.

Yet this is part of a larger problem in our ongoing, self-defeating culture wars: not understanding that the free market — in some ways the most powerful engine of creation known to man — must nonetheless have rules for fair play to serve all, not just the privileged few with financial means.

Two certainties now loom on the Lone Star horizon: First, Texas population growth, which our political leaders have understandably encouraged, equals increased electricity demand. Second, electrifying the motor fleet (something mostly outside Texas’ control) equals further increased energy demand.

Unfortunately, elected officials in Texas have done little substantive about this menacing grid-capacity problem. And if they won’t pursue a studied course of responsibility and problem-solving, then they’re the wrong choices for leadership in these trying times. We must vote them out or risk freezing in the dark or sweltering in the summer sun.

In case 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas and other stretches of the United States haven’t driven home the point with naysayers, the climate change crisis no longer looms but is squarely upon us. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the number of weather disasters in North America, Central America and the Caribbean has increased from a disaster every 30 days on average in the 1970s to every seven days for the three decades between 1990 and 2019.

And it doesn’t matter whether we humans caused this crisis or we blame standby villains such as sunspots. We must ultimately do something to address it or the consequences will not only hobble us but imperil our children and grandchildren. And whatever we do about it must be based on hard science, the same as we might seek when visiting a doctor for our personal health.

Renewables are double-edged sword

We can begin by realizing the importance of a vibrant if studied mix of energy sources, the same way you might pursue a smartly diversified portfolio in the stock market to avoid the trouble that comes when placing all one’s eggs in the same investment basket.

The truth about renewable energy is a double-edged sword: Wind and solar provide rather clean energy very inexpensively (and in fact solar has continued to set records for energy production in Texas lately). However, the present percentage of these you can tolerate in your mix of resources is limited to about 20 percent by their inherent intermittency such as when the wind fails to blow or when thick clouds move in. And even this assumes you have 20 percent excess capacity from other energy sources.

So, yes, we’re stuck with fossil fuel for a big chunk of our statewide energy portfolio. For electricity, that means coal and natural gas. Of these, natural gas causes less air and water pollution and represents less of a greenhouse gas emitter. And compared to coal, natural gas has about 60 percent more combustion energy releasable per pound of fuel consumed. For the same electricity generated, this means you can use fewer pounds of gas and thus emit less greenhouse gas, making it more efficient for those of us concerned about reliability. And part of natural gas is hydrogen; coal is all carbon.

Besides fly-ash pollution in the air, coal creates acid-rain pollution in our air and water, ash ponds that can cause great damage, plus all the colossal environmental cleanup problems of strip mining and mountain-top removal mining. Just ask area residents who went ballistic about a rush to build new coal-fired power plants nearby about a decade and a half ago. Natural gas creates far fewer problems and far less ire among country folks, even with controversial fracking processes as its recovery method.

We saw the big problem with gas in the harsh cold snap in February 2021: Well heads, pipelines and pumping stations freeze up and stop delivery if you don’t spend the money to winterize them. And we Texans chose not to require that safeguard. Or at least our leadership neglected to take the proper steps.

Translation: We must not only continue to shift from coal to natural gas but also require the necessary winterization by force of rigorous state law. That’s regulation in the public interest, even though oil and gas producers may resent it. There’s only so much sympathy one can invest in wealthy energy magnates and their apologists when one is shivering in the cold. We can’t all jet off to Cancun.

Nuclear essential, but not on the cheap

All this leaves the other key energy source journalist Llewellyn King wrote about: nuclear. It produces no greenhouse emissions from its operation and is not intermittent. But the serious radiation risks require significant, no-nonsense regulations in how this is pursued in Texas, which means nuclear can never be as cheap as it was hyped.

In short, you cannot approach nuclear the same way you approach the others: rock-bottom cost cannot be the driver, safety must be. The nuclear-power safety record of the U.S. Navy offers a good guide here: no reactor-leak accidents, despite the fact two nuclear submarines were lost in the deep.

To conclude: Texas should aim for a mix of energy sources that includes about 20 percent wind and solar, about 40-50 percent natural gas and about 30-40 percent nuclear, and as soon as possible. Right now we’re about 20 percent wind, about 5 percent nuclear and about 75 percent fossil fuel with too much of that still invested in coal.

As to excess capacity, right now we have very little, which is why we run short every hot summer and in winter cold snaps. We need that 20 percent buffer to cover the energy shortfall when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. And that means relying on the natural gas sector, which can ramp up its output quickly. Nuclear cannot.

Sustaining Texas’ economic miracle means obtaining the right balance of energy to actually power it, no matter what the weather. And that requires some real brainpower at the outset.