Every several weeks there is another incident at sea or in the air with an adversary’s ships or planes maneuvering aggressively or dangerously close to our ships or planes. Most of the recent ones have been Chinese misbehavior, although we also used to get this from Vladimir Putin’s Russia, before he got so bogged down with war in Ukraine.

The most recent incident was with the Chinese in the Taiwan Strait. A Chinese warship cut dangerously close across the bow of a U.S. destroyer (and a Canadian warship). Under normal circumstances, this is egregiously incompetent behavior risking a collision like that. But these circumstances are not normal: We are being tested for signs of weakness.

Our typical measured response is to slow down or change course to avoid the collision, which is exactly what happened in this case. It’s a non-aggressive way to avoid the danger, and to avoid provoking any conflict. Any normal civilized person would not misinterpret that.

But these countries are run by dictators who do not think like that. Both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are would-be Adolf Hitler clones, out to secure as much world domination as they can. You have to understand that in order to understand how they interpret our measured responses as a sign of weakness. The proof of that thesis is that they continue to provoke confrontation.

The only way to stop this is to respond strongly in terms they actually understand: raw, naked force. It has nothing to do with logic, common sense or civilized behavior. It has everything to do with effectively slapping the dictator upside his head.

The Navy destroyer involved in the Taiwan Strait incident was equipped with a five-inch gun turret on its foredeck. We have to use it, in the centuries-old unmistakable way of first responding with a shot across the bow of the offender. If the offender persists, then we hit him with it on the second shot. If he shoots back, we sink him. The ship has missiles that will do just that.

This concept is called “gunboat diplomacy,” and it has worked for centuries. But it is really hard to do gunboat diplomacy if your boats lack guns. Some of ours have no guns, only missiles. That was a mistake.

Yes, it is conflict. No, it will not start a general war, other than a war of words (about which we should not care much). It would put a stop to the offensive behavior at sea, however.

In the air, it is enemy fighter jets zooming too close to our unarmed “patrol bomber” spy planes. We have to arm them, or else provide an armed fighter escort. The inherent short ranges of fighters would suggest we instead just arm the spy planes. Gunboat diplomacy demands these planes need both guns and missiles, and tracer ammunition in the guns.

When the adversary starts to zoom in too close, put a line of highly-visible tracer gunfire in front of him. If he persists, hit him with a missile. Yes, it is armed conflict. No, it will not start a general war, only a war of words.

Arming these planes does impact their mission. From that point forward, you must keep them in international airspace only; we can never violate sovereign territory with them again. But international airspace is where they do most of their missions anyway, so it is only a small change.

The analogy with Putin’s Russia is that Ukraine must win its war. They are our proxy to stop Russian armed aggression. A draw, or a negotiated peace without Ukrainian victory, is just a sign of our weakness in Putin’s eyes. He will just keep on doing these egregious things — unless we smack him very hard to stop him. That is the nature of these Hitler-clone dictators. There is no other way.

Of the two, China is more dangerous because it has a much bigger economy than today’s Russia. There are many other minor Hitler wannabes out there, too.

I would suggest that the next time North Korea’s Kim Jong Un launches a rocket, we shoot it down before it gets very far. We have that capability. What could he possibly do about it? Nothing. It starts only a war of words, and it will constrain his future behavior.

The key here is that we respond to these dictators’ misbehavior with significant force, each time and every time. They understand only force as a strong response. They see anything less as a sign of weakness, inviting more misbehavior.

And that escalating misbehavior does eventually lead to general war. We’ve seen this before, a bit over eight decades ago. It cost over 15 million military lives and over 38 million civilian lives, even without nuclear weapons (except two right at the end). The cost today with nuclear weapons is in the billions of lives.