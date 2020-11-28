Gene Green: Biden should consider benefits of fracking on federal lands

When it comes to energy and environmental policy Joe Biden vows to pivot from the deregulatory frenzy of the Trump administration but not abandon common sense. Biden has spent a public career finding balanced policy approaches. Unlike Trump, he actually appreciates the art of a deal.

Biden is on track to secure the presidency for the Democratic Party partly because he demonstrated a willingness to embrace some of the ambitious climate change policies from the party’s liberal wing while also making it clear he will not arbitrarily shut down the fossil fuel sector. As much as Biden believes in the jobs and economic opportunities expected from a clean energy revolution, he will not consequently throw thousands of Americans out of work. His connection with everyday Americans and their struggles is real. During the presidential debates, candidate Biden affirmed that he would oppose a ban on fracking. His opponents should stop creating an issue where there isn’t one.